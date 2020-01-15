POCATELLO — The Gate City Bridge Club players were involved in three December sectionals at the club games, earning extra masterpoints. On Dec. 2 Larry Kratz and John Sutter topped all players with 68.06%. Ann and Richard Munoz were second in A and B and first in C division. Charlie Lines and Angela Butterfield placed third in A and B, and Dick Anderson and Lucy Bonman were fourth.
Charlie Lines partnered with Dick Anderson on Dec. 4 and nabbed first place position; Doris and Bill Brydon followed in second place; and Mardy Little and Shiela Mathiesen were third.
Charlie and Angela took first place in our first December STaC on Dec. 9. Anne Gaffney and Peggy Vogt were second in A and B and first in C. Jeanne Moore and Janice Matteson-Howell came in for third place, followed by Ann and Richard Munoz for fourth, and Lucy Bonman and Dick Anderson for fifth.
Gary Carter and Brit McLean grabbed the big masterpoints on Dec. 11, with first place in all three sections. Dick Anderson and Charlie Lines placed for second. Cathy Kratz and Jan Green were third and the Munozs were fourth.
Our final game for 2019 was Dec. 16, and we played and partied. Ann Bryan and Cathy Kratz won first in all three divisions. Barb Bain and Shiela Mathiesen were second; Dick Anderson and Lucy Bonman third; Joy Burke and Jack Triplett fourth; and John Sutter and Larry Kratz fifth.
It’s been a great year with friends coming to enjoy the company and cards on Mondays and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. We have added new players and would love to have more of you Pocatello bridge players come join us in 2020.
Call Cathy Kratz at 208-233-5352 for information about the Gate City Bridge Club, and call Barb Bain at 208-232-3415 for information about the Little Slam Bridge Club, which hosts games at Quail Ridge, 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m.