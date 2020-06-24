Gary and Becky Moore were married on June 26, 1970 at First Baptist Church in Pocatello. Gary is a retired Pocatello firefighter and fire chief, as well as a retired Pocatello City Council member. Becky is a retired music teacher.Gary and Becky are spending their retirement enjoying their four children and 10 grandchildren.
Their oldest son, Jason, is currently living in Pocatello with his daughter Miah. Trevor is currently living in California with his wife Nicky and their four boys Gavin, Kaden, Skyler and Jaxon. Rocky is living in Arizona with his wife Adriana and their daughter Kyana. Their youngest, Sarah Davids, is living in Pocatello with her husband Will and their four kids Josiah, Jude, Gabe and Selah. The immediate family is planning to have a small celebration with hopes of having a larger gathering with family and friends in the future when things are more settled with COVID-19.