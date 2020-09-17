Garry and Rosemary Thomas were married on Sept. 17, 1970, in the Logan, Utah temple and are happy to be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They knew of each other growing up in Malad but didn't start dating until Garry wrote her a letter, from one of his three deployments to Vietnam as a Navy Seabee. They started corresponding through letters and saw each other whenever he came home on leave to see his daughter Jullie McBratney (Bob). Garry knew before Rosie did that they were going to get married. He often knows things ahead of time, like when they were driving with the realtor to their current home, he told her the house they were going to see was the one — even though neither of them had ever seen it. Garry proposed two times before she knew he was the one and said yes. They started off living in Utah while Rosemary finished out her teaching contract there.
They moved to Soda Springs as soon as her contract was completed, where Garry worked as a mechanic at the old Chevy dealership and up at the mine. They welcomed their first two children while living there, Karianne Ramirez (Todd) and Mathew Thomas. They moved to the Tyhee area, near Pocatello, in 1975 where they have lived ever since.
There they welcomed Shannon Thomas and Katy Morley (Scott) to complete their family. Garry retired from FMC after 25 plus years as a diesel mechanic and a machinist. Rosemary retired from School District 25 where she taught fourth grade at Bonneville, Lincoln and Jefferson elementary schools, as well as several years working as a substitute teacher. Over the past 50 years, they have cleared fields together, raised gardens, cows and children together, and mourned the loss of their only son Mat together. They have a shared focus on family and will do anything to show their love and support to their daughters, 11 grandchildren and many friends. They also share a love of Diet Coke, the color blue, Red Lobster and traveling.
Since retiring they have gone on several cruises and increased their camping time in Island Park, where they now spend the majority of each summer. As a couple, they both enjoy camping, dancing and a good game of pinochle. They would love to celebrate this milestone with a great party, but the celebration is on hold due to COVID-19. This will have to do for now.