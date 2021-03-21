What are your best memories of being outside when you were a kid? Do you have any that involved gardening? I remember my parents making me weed in the garden when I got in trouble, so that’s not one of my favorites. But I do remember picking tomatoes and okra with my grandfather in his garden. I loved it partly because I was spending time with him and partly because I was outside enjoying the garden. But that’s part of the point right? Gardening with someone you love makes it even more fun. I remember helping my grandmother plant flowers. She loved zinnias.
Now that I’m older, I love working outside in the yard or growing a garden. This summer, I’ve planned a salsa garden, including just about all the ingredients I need to make homemade salsa. I’ll tell you something else. I’m perfecting the art of a pumpkin patch. I just wanted you to know that. This will be the year of The Great Pumpkin at my house.
But the benefits of gardening don’t stop at the fruits and vegetable you produce — or even with the beautiful flowers you grow. It’s a well-documented fact that exposure to green spaces, fresh air and gardening activities improves your overall wellbeing. This past week was National Horticultural Therapy Week. Yes, that’s a thing, and for good reason.
A developing therapy approach that improves emotional, mental and physical health is called Green Care. Exposure to garden plants, green spaces and actual gardening activities has been shown to reduce feelings of stress, fear, anger and sadness. These activities have also played a role in reducing blood pressure, pulse rate and muscle tension. Green Care interventions can be a part of a self-care plan that results in alleviating symptoms of depression, reducing anxiety and the need for certain medications, and increasing self-confidence.
Actual gardening combines physical exercise with exposure to plants, sunshine, dirt and fresh air. Research shows that sunlight lowers blood pressure as well as increasing vitamin D levels. And coming from someone who loves to eat, fruit and vegetables that you grow have a positive impact on your diet. There’s just something different about eating a salad or salsa that came from your own garden. Last year I made homemade red marinara sauce from a bunch of tomatoes I grew in my garden. Best spaghetti sauce ever. I remember shelling peas on my grandmother’s front porch. I loved to visit with her and listen to stories. Most kids don’t like peas, but the ones we worked on together were a part of some of my favorite meals.
One of my favorite sayings is that “gardening adds years to your life, and life to your years.”
I’d like to offer you a few practical suggestions for utilizing Green Care in your life to see real mental and emotional benefits.
Maybe you’re like me and you need a little inspiration. When was the last time you visited a greenhouse or nursery? I encourage you to make time to visit a local greenhouse and just walk through. Take in the sights and smells. Enjoy the green and emerging colors of flowers. Ask for help planning your own garden, and get recommendations on what you need to get started.
Consider planting a raised bed garden. Maybe you aren’t up for a 20-acre farm yet, but you could put a small raised bed garden on your patio and start small. They’re easy to build, and you can buy the soil, seeds or starter plants and get going soon. Make sure to ask a garden specialist about the right kind of soil to use and the best plants for a raised bed.
Plant a tree or a shrub in your yard. Does that sound intimidating? Its not as complicated as you think. Do some research or ask a garden specialist what kind of tree might work best in your yard. It’s the perfect time to start planning to plant a tree that you can watch bud out in the spring and thrive throughout the summer months. Now that is satisfying!
Pocatello and surrounding areas have great park spaces, not to mention trails and other green areas. Make a plan to go on a hike. Go on a walk at a park. When it gets warm enough, take your shoes off and walk in the grass. What’s that? You’d feel silly? Maybe a little silliness would be good for you too!
Plant something with someone you love — even if you agree together to start small. Plant tomatoes with a friend or family member and agree to make that the best tomato plant in Pocatello. I promise that even if you don’t grow the biggest tomatoes, you’ll make a great memory. Do some research together and go pick out a flowering shrub that will look great in your yard. Be sure to ask plenty of questions so that you plant it in the right spot so it will thrive.
It’s the perfect time of year to craft a self-care strategy that involves green spaces and gardening. I encourage you to celebrate National Horticultural Therapy Week by getting serious about your garden and your health. Maybe you don’t have a lot of memories in a garden or outside when you were younger. It’s never too late to make a great memory. Start today!
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.