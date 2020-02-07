POCATELLO — During this month’s gallery show at the Pocatello Art Center, the venue is being shared. One half of the gallery features painting and photography by art center members, reflecting the “Spirit of Idaho.” The other half of the gallery is displaying paintings by regional Idaho Watercolor Society members, illustrating the theme “Critters.” You are invited to view this exciting display now through the end of February at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
While visiting the Center, please be sure to ask about ongoing and upcoming art instruction. Our classes are hands-on, casual and fun, with professional-level instructors.