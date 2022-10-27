For questions, please contact Lt. Jeremy Taysom at 208-236-7122.
All donations benefit the Bannock County Shop with a Cop program.
Each year, the BCSO partners with area law enforcement and the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency Inc. to host the annual Shop with a Cop event.
Deputies and officers are paired with a child who would benefit from a positive experience with law enforcement in hopes of building or improving relationships between law enforcement and the community.
On the day of the event, the officer and child meet at Alameda Middle School before getting breakfast provided by McDonald's and a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Then, the child and officer drive with the patrol car lights flashing to the Chubbuck Walmart, where they spend the next few hours shopping for presents. Together, the child and officer purchase gifts for each of the child’s immediate family members.
Donations from the community make this event possible.
Law enforcement from the Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, Idaho State Police, Idaho State University Public Safety, Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region, Bannock County Adult Probation and Parole, Bannock County Juvenile Probation and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office participates in the event.
Sponsors and partners are Walmart Chubbuck, McDonald's, Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency Inc. and Pocatello-Chubbuck School District No. 25.
