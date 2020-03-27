Within hours, our lives changed. One morning we had too little time and by the afternoon, we had more than we knew what to do with. Looking on the bright side, it is a perfect time to garden, paint, organize, go through old photos or whatever may be on your long overdue to-do list. However, after a week or two some boredom will surely settle in.
A couple days of boredom can be a welcome sight, but the weeks ahead could really take a toll on our health and fitness. We sit more, snack more, watch TV more and soon realize we haven’t exercised for days and can’t seem to get enough carbs. For me, I was swallowed in within just two days!
Winning the battle against boredom you must be proactive and will require planning, motivation and accountability. In the coming weeks, I will be posting videos on my Performance Pilates YouTube channel to help you stay on track or even begin a new fitness program. The videos will offer quick and effective workouts you can do any time including nutrition advice to help overcome those boredom munchies.
The workouts will encompass the seven functional movements recommended for every exercise program: pushing, pulling, twisting, bending, squatting, lunging and back extension. These movements are self-explanatory, however, doing the same push-ups, pull-ups, squats and lunges can get monotonous and may put you on the fast track to quitting. Not so when you tune in.
You can expect challenging body-weight training, cardio, high intensity interval training, core strengthening and flexibility programs. This week’s video will zero in on those seven functional movements setting the foundation for the weeks ahead. So, take a break from your project, bypass the chips and tune in to Performance Pilates.
Ok. I will let you watch one more hour of Netflix, but that’s all.
Sherrie Hebert is a certified personal trainer and certified Pilates mat and equipment instructor. She teaches and trains at Performance Pilates and Gold’s Gym of Pocatello and via her YouTube channel, Performance Pilates. Contact her at 208-317-5685 or sherriehebert@gmail.com for all health and wellness needs.