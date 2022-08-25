Deacon Tim Segert, 32, has served the last six weeks in St. Anthony while completing an internship for the Roman Catholic Church at the Mary Immaculate parish. On Thursday, Segert departed to Rome where he will spend the next two weeks on a pilgrimage visiting St. Peter’s Basilica, St. John Lateran, St. Mary Major, St. Paul Outside the Walls and other major sites in Italy.
Mary Immaculate serves as the headquarters for the Roman Catholic Church in the Upper Valley. The parish also oversees three other Catholic churches in the region.
“We have two missions which (are) not like a full-blown parish, but they’re attached to a parish,” Segert said. “In Rexburg, there’s St. Patrick’s and in Driggs there’s Good Shepherd.”
Island Park also has a Catholic church named Little Church in the Pines. The largest church is in Driggs where up to 100 to 120 people attend each service. Mass is held twice on Sundays in Driggs at 9 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish).
“All three towns (are) really interesting. I call this (St. Anthony) Americana, like Main Street America,” Segert said. “Rexburg is like a college town — lots of activity, lots of students. Driggs is like a tourist place with some locals.”
As a deacon, Segert assists Father John Kucera, the priest who heads the parish. The Catholic priesthood consists of three holy orders — deacons, priests and bishops. Only one bishop exists per diocese.
“Father John does a lot of everything, and I help him,” Segert said. “That means everything from opening the church doors, setting up for Mass, I preach as a deacon, … we do house blessings — that’s a Catholic tradition to visit people’s houses and bless their house, certainly a lot of prayer, sacraments — you know (the) major milestones in people’s lives, marriages, quinceañeras, baptisms, funerals, (and) Masses of course. We do five Masses a weekend and then one every day on weekday(s).”
Today over 200,000 Catholics live in Idaho. Segert estimated that the state has a total of 50 to 70 priests. Yet, living as a Catholic in St. Anthony poses unique challenges, he said.
“Our services are pretty small. Sometimes our services are as small as 15 people,” Segert said. “But in Driggs, the church will be packed because we have so many people from Yellowstone who are going through.”
Although Catholicism is the largest religious denomination in the United States, in the Upper Valley, Catholics are a clear minority.
“For me, it’s by far the city I’ve lived in where there are the least Catholics, and I haven’t lived in very Catholic areas in my life. It’s getting used to being a religious minority,” Segert said. “... I wear my collar around town, and I can tell that most people have no idea what that is.”
Yet St. Anthony has some strong Catholic ties. The town was named by a Catholic priest for Saint Anthony, Segert said. The Mary Immaculate parish also predates 1928 and is roughly a hundred years old, which is “really good” for a Catholic church in Idaho.
Segert has been in seminary for six years. Seminary in the Catholic faith is like studying at a university. It is held in another state and involves seven to 10 years of full-time study. He earned a master’s degree in philosophy and then spent four years studying theology — studying scripture, languages and pastoral ministry.
“The last year, most (seminarians) are ordained a deacon,” Segert said. “A deacon in the Catholic Church, if he’s going to be a priest, has already made the promise that I’m going to be celibate for the rest of my life. I’m going to be obedient to my bishop for the rest of my life. I’m going to pray particular prayers on behalf of the church for the rest of my life, (and) I’m going to live simply for the rest of my life.”
“Once you finish seminary, that final year, then you are ordained a priest,” Segert said.
In addition to English, he is proficient in Spanish and can read in Hebrew and Latin.
Segert grew up in Boise and converted to Catholicism as a senior at Boise State University. His parents are “very devout Protestant Christians.”
He then moved to the East Coast. After spending four years in Washington, D.C., he felt called to the Catholic priesthood.
“I went to a really small little church function at my parish church, and there was a priest speaking there. … His words convicted me far beyond what they should have, so to speak. I just felt God speaking to me in his words saying how he became a priest,” Segert said. “He was an only child. He was not born a Catholic. There (were) a lot of similarities between his story and mine, and it just struck me really strongly and vividly.”
Serving in St. Anthony, he has been impressed both by the Anglo (English-speaking) community and the Spanish community.
“They’ve just been extremely good to me. Most of the Catholics here are Spanish-speaking,” Segert said. “... The ones who practice — they have to know who they are because they are so few and far in between... What it does is it forces people to really investigate, ‘Why do I believe this? Do I believe this? Am I going to keep going to church when it’s not really convenient to be Catholic?’ The ones who choose to do that, they’re all in.”
Segert believes that people really need divine experiences in their lives. He invites all to attend Mass. Mass is held on Saturdays at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) at Mary Immaculate in St. Anthony and Sundays at 2 p.m. (Bilingual) at St. Patrick’s in Rexburg. Additional Mass times and services are available at www.uppervalleycatholic.com.
“I would just invite anyone, Catholic or not, to come try the Mass out. Come investigate. You’re welcome here. We’d love to explain it to you. We’d love to meet you,” Segert said.