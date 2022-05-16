Marshall Public Library

POCATELLO — You’ll have five chances to find your new favorite book this summer thanks to The Friends of the Marshall Public Library.

Starting Saturday, the group will host five monthly installments of its popular used book sales in the library’s rear plaza, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.

Prices are $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperbacks. Specialty items will be individually priced. Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted as payment.

Book sales will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting, on:

— May 21

— June 18

— July 16

— Aug. 20

— Sept. 17

The Friends of the Marshall Public Library is a nonprofit organization, and proceeds from the sales will benefit the library. For more information on the group, visit facebook.com/FriendsoftheMarshallPublicLibrary.

For more information on the other programs and services offered by the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org or like the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/marshallpl.