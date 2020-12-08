POCATELLO — Some top-notch tech is now at the Marshall Public Library.
Thanks to a $7,000 donation by The Friends of the Marshall Public Library, the library is now outfitted with a Glowforge. The Glowforge “uses a beam of light the width of a human hair to cut and engrave with incredible accuracy within a thousandth of an inch,” according to the company.
“This is the money the community has generously spent at The Friends of the Marshall Public Library used book sales in action,” said Eliza Schmidt, co-president of The Friends of the Marshall Public Library. “Every penny we raise goes to the library for things they would like to buy but isn't in their budget.”
The machine will “cut wood, fabric, leather, paper, Plexiglas (acrylic), Delrin (acetal), mylar, rubber, Corian, foods and more. Glowforge can also engrave all of the above, plus glass, coated metal, marble, anodized aluminum, titanium, some phones, tablets, and laptops and more laser safe materials.”
“Laser technology has so many applications, and we are excited to introduce these to patrons with the Glowforge,” Cresta Craner, administrative librarian with the Marshall Public Library, said. “This allows the library to bring a whole new aspect of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education to our community.”
In addition to the Glowforge, the Marshall Public Library also has multiple STEM offerings for patrons, including 3D printers, Edison robots, science kits and more.
“The Glowforge will be able to show the public something that most people would not usually get to see, and like the 3-D printers that are in the library, patrons can see it at work,” said Schmidt.
Patrons who are interested in learning how the Glowforge works are asked to contact Cresta Craner at 208-232-1263, ext. 100. Eventually, the library plans to utilize the Glowforge for in-person programming opportunities.
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library is a 501(c)(3) organization, and for more information on the group, visit facebook.com/FriendsoftheMarshallPublicLibrary/.
To find details on other programs and services offered by the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org or like the Library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/marshallpl.
The Marshall Public Library is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program accommodations may be provided with three days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208-234-6248; or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.