The world is a mess, and evil people are grasping power that is not theirs, to try to impose their will on others. As Americans it is a little hard to take. But evil people scheming how to rob good folks of our livelihoods, or opinions, or freedoms, or lifestyles, is not anything new. They did it in Russia and the USSR for decades, and decimated the lives of millions. They used loyal apparatchiks to enforce party rules. Neighbors were encouraged to turn in neighbors for not supporting the party.
In Psalm 37, a wisdom Psalm, we see that hundreds of years before Christ there were also evil schemers deceitfully pillaging the lives of those who tried to live with God as Lord of their lives. Evil people replace God with themselves, and expect others to bow to them instead of to God. They disdain God. The irony is that it is God to whom they shall one day stand to be judged on what they did in life (see 2 Cor. 5:10 (NASB95): “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may be recompensed for his deeds in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.”
So what does all of this have to do with living a fretless life? Because it is hard to not get anxious, or perhaps even angry, when other people decide to play god with our lives. It’s hard not to react when you are bullied into doing things you believe are wrong or pointless, or to have your livelihood taken away from you by someone who has invested nothing into creating and sustaining your business or dream. It is hard to see people tear down your life just because they can get away with it, or because they have a chip on their shoulder. It is not right, and so it is hard to not react negatively to such conduct.
However, if we let anger drive our behavior, then we do not reflect our Christian values. As believers in the Lord Jesus, we have a resource that the evil doers don’t have. We have God, and God is not fooled by anything that is going on. He knows everyone’s motives, everyone’s agendas and evil schemes. He knows our pain, our frustrations, and He hears our cry for Him to intervene to set things right.
The Psalmist gives us some advice on how to live a fretless life in Psalm 37:1-7 (NASB95); It begins by deciding not to fret over wrongdoers. Don’t let them push your hot-button, disconnect it so that they can push the button all they want, but it doesn’t connect with destructive reactions. Let God deal with them.
In verse 7, God tells us to: “Rest in the LORD and wait patiently for Him…” When someone does things to hurt us, our natural human tendency is to react and retaliate. Of course, this just escalates the situation. God tells us that instead of engaging in fuming and anger we are to redirect our focus to Him. We are to place ourselves in God’s hands, and rest in Him. It is counterintuitive, isn’t it? We want to stand up, and take matters into our own hands. God says, “place matters into my hands.” Those who fight against God, and/or God’s plans, are short-lived. They are already on their way out.
Not only are we to rest in God, but we are to wait expectantly with God, and wait for God to take action. Striving and struggling are exhausting endeavors. Resting in God’s presence and watching to see how He will deal with the scenarios of our lives is both restful and exciting. It is restful to trust God to take care of us, and to allow Him to work His wonders. The psalmist was concerned about losing his security and “inheritance,” as a result of the evil doers. God tells him and us, that God is our inheritance, and He gives us an inheritance that lasts forever (cf. Ps. 37:18 NASB95).
Life here will soon be past; only what we do for Christ will last. Don’t fret over potential losses, God is the boss of all other bosses. Put yourself and your life into His hands and rest in Him. When we are His, and doing His will, He guarantees our inheritance in Him will last forever.
