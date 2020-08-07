POCATELLO — Calling all patriots. There will be a Freedom Bridge 2020 event 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the bridge over I-86 by the Simplot Plant. Come and go as you please.
For this event, bring your American flag and let Old Glory wave proudly for all to see that is coming and going on the highway below. Please note: Bring American flags only, this isn’t political; it’s about being proud to be an American. Thank you.
Why this event? Because we are all in this together!
It’s time for team America to step up and show the colors of the USA.
Freedom on.
For questions, contact Jim Blake at 208-681-0190 or Jennifer Bowen 208-681-3132