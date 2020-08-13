For this event, bring your American flag and let Old Glory wave proudly for all to see that is coming and going on the highway below. Please note: Bring American flags only, this isn’t political; it’s about being proud to be an American. Thank you.
Elderly or disabled individuals who do not want to be around crowds are welcome to drive across the bridge with their flags out the windows.
Why this event? Because we are all in this together!
It’s time for team America to step up and show the colors of the USA.
Freedom on.
For more information, contact Jim Blake at 208-681-0190 or Jennifer Bowen at 208-681-3132.