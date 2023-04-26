IDAHO FALLS — As the Idaho Falls Look Up Tour with Will Graham approaches, event organizers will offer a series of free classes in May to help local Christians develop their faith and learn to talk to others about their beliefs. The sessions are the latest in a lineup of Look Up Tour-related events, which will culminate with the two-day outreach at the Mountain America Center, Sept. 23-24.
“I’ve found that many Christians want to share their faith with others. They’re passionate about their relationship with Jesus and want those around them to know him as well. Unfortunately, many don’t feel equipped to do so,” said John Brandenburg, who is directing the Idaho Falls Look Up Tour. “As we move towards this exciting event coming in September, we also want to prepare Christians here in Idaho Falls and beyond to share the love of Jesus and do it effectively.”
The series — called the Christian Life and Witness Course — is open to everybody. No registration is needed, and there is no cost to attend. The three-week training course is offered at 14 different churches (at various times and dates, beginning Monday) to make it accessible to anybody who wants to participate. Different information will be presented each week, building on the previous week’s session. Therefore, it is important to attend all three weeks. However, attendees do not need to go to the same location every time.
A special two-day student-focused Christian life and witness course — called PURSUIT — will be held Wednesday and May 10 in Pocatello and May 4 and 11 in Idaho Falls. Featuring music, food and high-energy training, PURSUIT will equip middle and high school students, as well as their adult leaders, to live for Christ and share his love with others. PURSUIT is free, but registration is required.
Those aged 13 and older who complete the Christian life and witness course or PURSUIT will have the opportunity to apply to serve as counselors at the Idaho Falls Look Up Tour in September.
For more information about the Idaho Falls Look Up Tour, including a full calendar of events, please visit lookuptour.org/idahofalls.
