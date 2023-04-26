IDAHO FALLS — As the Idaho Falls Look Up Tour with Will Graham approaches, event organizers will offer a series of free classes in May to help local Christians develop their faith and learn to talk to others about their beliefs. The sessions are the latest in a lineup of Look Up Tour-related events, which will culminate with the two-day outreach at the Mountain America Center, Sept. 23-24.

“I’ve found that many Christians want to share their faith with others. They’re passionate about their relationship with Jesus and want those around them to know him as well. Unfortunately, many don’t feel equipped to do so,” said John Brandenburg, who is directing the Idaho Falls Look Up Tour. “As we move towards this exciting event coming in September, we also want to prepare Christians here in Idaho Falls and beyond to share the love of Jesus and do it effectively.”

