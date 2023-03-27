landfill poster

Bannock County residents can dispose of hazardous household waste, such as bleach and batteries, on the first Saturday of every month from April to October.

 Image courtesy of Bannock County Solid Waste Division

POCATELLO — Bannock County residents can dispose of their household hazardous waste for free at the Fort Hall Mine Landfill on the first Saturday of every month from April to October.

Household hazardous waste includes items such as batteries, unused paint, motor oil, pesticides, bleach and propane tanks. For a complete list of acceptable hazardous waste, visit bannockcounty.us/landfill.

