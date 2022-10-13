POCATELLO — Beginning Oct. 25, Fort Hall Elementary first, second and fifth graders can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program. Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of a child’s back teeth, where 90% of children’s cavities occur.

The fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of children’s teeth. Grins on the Go clinics take place on-site at schools as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s community outreach efforts. To receive these free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend Fort Hall Elementary and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and permission form. Permission forms can be obtained from the school.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.