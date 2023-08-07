IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee proudly announces a free community event in honor of Constitution Day. The celebration will take place on Sept. 16 at Freeman Park Shelter No. 1, 1400 Cultural Circle in Idaho Falls. Families and individuals of all ages who wish to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in a friendly and welcoming setting are invited to attend.
The event is sponsored by the Republican Party but is not a partisan or campaign event. People from all political parties and with all political views are invited to attend.
“The Constitution brought our nation together more than two centuries ago; it can do it again,” said BCRCC Chairman Nicholas Contos. “This is an opportunity to remember the values that bind us as a nation.”
The Constitution Day Celebration is set to be a fun-filled day for everyone in attendance. Families can anticipate an array of free games and entertainment as well as the appearance of key historical figures. It's a chance to learn, celebrate and join in a community-wide appreciation of our nation's history.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, a selection of food trucks will be present to offer a variety of culinary delights for purchase.
This event is not just for those with a keen interest in the Constitution or American history. It's for everyone who enjoys good food, fun games, lively entertainment and the chance to be part of a community event.
Mark your calendars, bring your families and join the BCRCC for the free Constitution Day Celebration. It will be a day to remember, filled with reflection, fun and community spirit.
Let's come together to remember and celebrate what makes our nation strong. Come join BCRCC in honoring the Constitution on this special day.
The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee is the official Republican Party organization in Bonneville County and is made up of a large group of dedicated volunteers. The BCRCC is committed to promoting principles of freedom, equal opportunity and justice for all as exemplified by the U.S. Constitution, through community engagement and education. For more information, please visit www.bonnevillegop.com.
