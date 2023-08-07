IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee proudly announces a free community event in honor of Constitution Day. The celebration will take place on Sept. 16 at Freeman Park Shelter No. 1, 1400 Cultural Circle in Idaho Falls. Families and individuals of all ages who wish to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in a friendly and welcoming setting are invited to attend.

The event is sponsored by the Republican Party but is not a partisan or campaign event. People from all political parties and with all political views are invited to attend.

