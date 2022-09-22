Store Manager Justin Snow, Morgan Wilson IFB

Pictured are Store Manager Justin Snow (left) and Morgan Wilson (right), chief development officer for Idaho Foodbank.

 Photo courtesy of The Idaho Foodbank

MERIDIAN — The Idaho Foodbank celebrated Fred Meyer’s year-round partnership to provide nutrition to those facing hunger, including support to prevent childhood hunger.

This September, Fred Meyer is also the presenting sponsor of Back to School with The Idaho Foodbank, a statewide effort for the entire month of September to support The Idaho Foodbank programs that serve Idaho children and their families, The Backpack and School Pantry Programs.

