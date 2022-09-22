MERIDIAN — The Idaho Foodbank celebrated Fred Meyer’s year-round partnership to provide nutrition to those facing hunger, including support to prevent childhood hunger.
This September, Fred Meyer is also the presenting sponsor of Back to School with The Idaho Foodbank, a statewide effort for the entire month of September to support The Idaho Foodbank programs that serve Idaho children and their families, The Backpack and School Pantry Programs.
“Our customers and hard-working associates show such generosity through Zero Hunger Zero Waste,” said Justin Snow, Meridian Fred Meyer store manager. “We are humbled by the commitment to ending hunger and food waste that customers show each day. They are changing this school year for children and their families.”
“We’re so grateful as Fred Meyer continuously impacts communities across Idaho by providing food for meals to nourish children and their families through support of The Idaho Foodbank,” said Morgan Wilson, chief development officer.
Since 2018, Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation has directed more than $48 million to organizations, innovators and changemakers across the country to address a fundamental absurdity in our food system: 35% of food produced in the U.S. is thrown away, yet 42 million Americans struggle with hunger.