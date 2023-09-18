Fred Clemons was introduced, reluctantly, by his cousin to Norma Jean Hansen in a parking lot at Rick's College (now Brigham Young University-Idaho) on June 22, 1958.
"He'll just want to date you," his cousin griped.
"I hope so," she thought.
The next day, Fred showed up at her ward for church and sat by her. She accepted his ring three weeks later, and they were married Sept. 24, 1958, in the Logan Temple. They have been a happy team for 65 years.
Fred was working for Madison School District 321 seven years later when his National Guard unit, the 116 Combat Engineering Battalion, was activated for training and then sent to Vietnam. There he was a successful platoon sergeant. He was respected in the military for his attention to safety, which his men credited for their safe return. One day, he was assigned to build a bridge that measured 45 feet wide and 308 feet long. It was a two-lane bridge designed for the passage of tanks. With no experience, he and his platoon did just exactly that. As a result, he was given the highest Vietnamese medal, the Cross of Gallantry.
When the battalion returned home, his children were thrilled. The proud first grader Lisa told her class that her daddy was a five-star general. The teacher doubted her, so Dad took his medals to the school. Sure enough, there were five medals and Lisa won the battle.
Norma Jean hadn't wasted any time while he was gone. She finished her degree at Rick's College and had a scholarship to Idaho State University. So, the family moved to Pocatello. Fred worked at the ISU physical plant and retired as the mechanical systems supervisor. Norma Jean graduated with a master's in education and spent most of her working life at ISU's vocational-technical adult success center. She supervised a large group of literacy volunteers. She also taught GED reading and writing classes. She made lifelong friends among the students and staff.
In 1998, both Clemons retired to go on an LDS mission to Khabarovsk, Russia. They taught English as a foreign language at a university. They loved the people and sadly left their many friends.
They were both active in military service organizations. They were active in their church, with Fred serving in eight bishoprics and as bishop. Norma Jean was active in primary and relief society and, of course, literacy. Together, they worked at the Idaho Falls Temple for 18 years.
They enjoy spending time with their family. They have six children: Tammy Grunig (deceased), Tracy Clemons (deceased), Merritt Clemons, Lisa Morrow, Justin Clemons and Tyson Clemons. They also have 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandkids.
Please make their day complete by sharing your memories with them on Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the LDS church, 225 Oakwood Drive in Pocatello.
