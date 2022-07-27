Frances K. McCormack Thompson, known as “Frankie” will celebrate her 90th birthday on Aug. 6.
Frances was born in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1951. She was the oldest of three children born to William and Effie McCormack.
On March 23, 1951, she married Thomas (Tumbleweed Tom) Thompson. Tom passed away on June 10, 2006.
Tom and Frances had two children, Pamela (Forest) Holmes and Thomas Galen. She has four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who are very dear to her.
Frances worked for School District 25 for 23 years, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed bowling for many years, bringing home many bowling awards and trophies.
She and Tom enjoyed camping and traveling until Tom’s health declined. Frances continued to work and care for Tom.
Frances is still as active as she can be in spite of a few health setbacks. She loves watching TV, visiting with friends and family, sitting with her dog and going shopping. Prior to the pandemic, Frances enjoyed being a member of New Knowledge Adventures at Idaho State University, sometimes taking up to 35 classes in one semester.
A 90th birthday celebration will be held on Aug. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Pavlion 2, 2375 Olympus Drive in Pocatello. Please stop by to visit and share some birthday cake. No gifts please, just sharing of conversation.
For more information, please contact Pam at 208-241-6994.