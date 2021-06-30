Several towns throughout East Idaho will host Fourth of July events, parades, and firework shows. Most events will take place on Saturday, July 3 unless otherwise stated.
Here’s a rundown of events in each community.
Inkom:
A Color Fun Run/Walk will be at 7 a.m. at Stuart Park. The first 100 registered will get a t-shirt. From 7:30 to 9 a.m. there will be breakfast at Skyline Park, the famous candy parade will be at 10 a.m., and a flag raising will be at 11:15 a.m. at Skyline Park. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be vendors, entertainment, car show, basketball tournament, corn hole, bounce houses and firetruck shower at both Skyline Park and Glen Peck Park. The Inkom firework show has been canceled this year due to high fire danger.
Fort Hall:
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will host the annual Treaty Day Fireworks Celebration in Fort Hall on Friday, July 2. The free show, sponsored by the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, will begin at dusk. While the fireworks will be visible from several areas, officials say the best place to watch will be at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds.
Pocatello:
Pocatello’s annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday. The parade will begin moving at 9:30 a.m. Presented by Idaho Central Credit Union and Portneuf Medical Center, this year’s parade theme is “Stars & Stripes Forever!” The parade will begin on South First Avenue and follow the same route as our annual Christmas Night Lights Parade, traveling from East Center Street to Main Street, past the Downtown Pavilion. The parade will end at the Concentrix parking lots. The last three blocks of the parade, the 500 to 700 blocks of North Main Street, will be a water-free and candy-free zone. If you don’t want to get wet and don’t have a sweet tooth, this is the area for you to enjoy the parade. Parade registration is open until Friday. It is $50 for commercial/business entries, $25 for nonprofit entries, and there is no charge for military/veteran entries.
The Bannock County Independence Celebration will also take place on July 3 at the Bannock County Event Center and Portneuf Wellness Complex. It will feature a variety of free activities. The festivities will kick off with a beach party at the Bannock Reservoir from noon to 3 p.m. Bannock County officials say KORR 104’s Kelly Martinez will serve as the DJ. A car show, sponsored by Cole Chevrolet-Nissan-Kia, will follow from 3 to 5 p.m. at the event center’s soccer fields. At 6 p.m., Tracy Lawrence will perform a concert at the amphitheater. Tickets for that event can be purchased at countryconcertseries.com. The day’s festivities will culminate in a fireworks display, sponsored by PMC and ICCU, at 10 p.m. at the soccer fields near Olympus. There will also be a variety of vendors at that location from noon to 10:30 p.m.
On Sunday, July 4, the Pocatello Municipal Band will give a free concert at the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell in Ross Park at 7 p.m. Kerrie Tolman will serve as the conductor. The concert is sponsored by the Pocatello Department of Parks and Recreation. Organizers say those who attend can bring picnic baskets, blankets, lawn chairs and bench cushions.
Idaho Falls:
River Fest will kick off with the parade at 9 a.m., featuring 110 entries and Gov. Brad Little as grand marshal. The parade runs from near Idaho Falls High School to Fourth Street to South Boulevard to Tautphaus Park. City officials and religious volunteers from 39 faith-based organizations dressed in bright T-shirts will collect donated money, canned goods and non-perishable food items for local food pantries. Later in the day, Riverfest — a family friendly event with activities for children, food vendors and music performers near Snake River landing — will commence. Concerts start at 11:30 a.m. and kids’ activities start at noon. Events end around 9 p.m. At 10 p.m., the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show begins. It is synchronized with music that will be aired on KLCE Classy 97.3 FM.
Hamer:
Mud Lake Historical Society and VFW Post #8893 presents a flag raising program and breakfast at 7 a.m. on Saturday at Fairgrounds Park. Cost is by donation. Bring your own camp chairs. Limited picnic tables are available.
The Hamer Lions Club will sponsor a Fourth of July celebration on Saturday. A parade beginning at 7 p.m., followed by food vendors at the Hamer Elementary School grounds, then a fantastic fireworks show will begin at dark.
Rexburg:
There will be a Main Street Mile fun run on Saturday, July 3. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Main Street and 1st E (next to Ace Hardware) with the finish line at the roundabout on 2nd W and 4th S.
Join the Rexburg VFW in a patriotic flag raising at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Smith Park.
The 4th of July Parade will start at 10 a.m., beginning near the tennis courts at Madison Jr. High School and proceeding south to Smith Park and then along Main Street, past Porter Park and ending at the round-about on 2nd West and 4th S.
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a "Day in the Park'' from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join community members in celebrating the 4th with food, arts & crafts, and other vendors at Porter Park. There will be a band concert at the Beehive Pavilion, and many other performances and activities.
Soda Springs:
The Soda Springs Fourth of July parade will be at 10 a.m. July 3. The parade will start by Farm Bureau on Highway 30.
The Spectacular Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Kelly Park in Soda Springs.
Lava Hot Springs:
Lava Hot Springs will have a fireworks show July 3 on Fireworks Hill. The fireworks will begin at dusk. You can see the show from anywhere downtown.
There will also be a duck race starting at 8:30 p.m. Three ducks are $20 Please go to https://lava-hot-springs.square.site/ to donate.The race is sponsored by the City of Lava Hot Springs and the Chamber of Commerce.
Paris/Montpelier:
There will be a chuckwagon breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Paris City Park on Main Street on July 3. The Good Bros Landscaping Fun Run from Montpelier to Paris starts at 7 a.m. for walkers and 7:30 a.m for runners. The Paris Tabernacle Patriotic Pageant is free and will be at 11 a.m. at the Paris Tabernacle, the parade is at 1 p.m. and a Youth Rodeo will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Montpelier’s firework show will be at Allinger Park and will begin at dusk.
Ashton:
A Rotary breakfast will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. in the Ashton City Park.
A Fourth of July Parade will be at 10 a.m. on July 3 down Main Street. Following the parade, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a car show, food booths, entertainment, a watermelon eating contest and a flag ceremony also at Ashton City Park.
Ashton Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. at North Fremont High School, 3581 E. 1300 N.
Menan:
A Fourth of July parade will be at 11 a.m. in Menan. The parade will run down the Menan Lorenzo Highway.
The Menan Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at the LDS Church located on the corner of 3550 E and the Menan Lorenzo Highway.