POCATELLO — Idaho's fourth annual Heritage Conference is coming to Pocatello for the first time. It will run from Sept. 27-30, and space is limited. You must register online. Conference registration closes on Sept. 20. The cost is $85 for four days of presentations on history and preservation topics, tours, two dinners and a cultural presentation at the Fort Hall Hotel and Convention Center, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.
Full details and registration information are at idahosheritageconference.org. Please take a moment to visit the conference’s sponsors page while there; this event would not be possible without them.
The opening reception and pioneer chuck wagon dinner is being held Sept. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bannock County Historical Complex, 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello (sponsored by the Sons of the Utah Pioneers). There is a dinner-only option available to non-conference goers for $18 per person. Please visit bchm-id.org and go to the events page for details or e-mail bancohismus@gmail.com to have a dinner-only form sent to you. The cutoff date for this option is earlier and ends on Sept. 12. If you are registering for the full conference, you don't need to do anything, as the dinner is included in your conference package.
— Free presentation — If you are unable to attend the conference or dinner, the plenary on Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. is free and open to the public.
— Evening plenary — Ruth J. Abram, “Finding Ourselves in History,” will be at Idaho State University’s Performing Arts Center in the Bistline Theatre, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello. In her remarks, Ms. Abram will explore the ways in which history has proven helpful in her own life and will connect these personal revelations with her efforts to help historic sites offer their histories in new, more useful and meaningful ways.
This is a wonderful opportunity to really explore the extensive and rich history of this area. Hope to see you there.
