FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Fire and Emergency Services would like you to wish the Fort Hall community a safe July Third Treaty Day and Fourth of July weekend while enjoying fireworks.
Eric King, Chief of Fire and EMS states: “Even though there has been good rainfall, there is still potential fire danger in the areas where the vegetation is tall and dense. In the area where you will be lighting fireworks, please mow the tall vegetation and dampen the area with a sprinkler before lighting your fireworks.”
Fire and EMS advise to please stay a minimum of 50 feet from any buildings and use the fireworks as intended. Fort Hall has no curfew, although it is recommended to stop firework activity by 1 a.m.
The festival grounds and the Shoshone-Bannock High School parking lots are also allowable and safe areas to light your fireworks. We ask that when you have completed your festivities to please clean up your fireworks and dispose of them properly. Be smart, be safe and maintain social distancing with your immediate families during this pandemic.