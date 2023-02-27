fire drill

On Saturday, Fort Hall Fire and Bannock County Fire conducted a house fire training drill.

 Photo courtesy of Shoshone-Bannock Tribes

FORT HALL — Smoke filled the air just north of Fort Hall Saturday as Fort Hall Fire and Bannock County Fire conducted a house fire training drill on Mailbox Road just off Broncho Road in the Gibson District of the Fort Hall Reservation.

With an increase in house fires in the area over these past few months, Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King wanted to take the opportunity to increase training efforts. “There are several new members on both the Fort Hall and Bannock County crews. We want to ensure they have the hands-on experience to be prepared for house fires.”

