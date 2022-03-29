Parker, Colo. — The Denver Business Journal recently published its fourth annual Who’s Who in Agriculture honorees, including former Pocatello resident, Sarah J. Bohnenkamp (maiden name Borowy).
Bohnenkamp is not your typical agriculturalist who hails from a multi-generation family farm or ranch. She grew up in an apartment building next to Simplot Square, and although she’s been a city-dwelling horsewoman for most of her life, she’d never really seen herself personally connected to the rows and rows of potatoes and sugar beets she’d see driving down Idaho roads or to the beef steers she enjoyed chasing at local team penning contests.
As a speech communication major at Idaho State University, Sarah never saw herself working in the world of agriculture and recently shared her story of how she went from corporate credit union training leader (working at Idaho Central Credit Union early in her career) to chief trailblazer of epic conversations in agriculture, working on tough challenges like antimicrobial resistance and sustainability.
You can read more about Bohnenkamp’s left turn into agriculture, in this recent Medium feature at https://medium.com/authority-magazine/sarah-j-bohnenkamp-on-the-future-of-modern-american-farming-9bc32a2b7b05.
Sarah has worked with national agriculture organizations like the American National CattleWomen, National Institute for Animal Agriculture, many state agriculture-focused associations like the Montana Farm Bureau and Colorado Corn Administrative Committee, and global associations like The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef.
She’s worked with beef producers, corn producers, grain producers, bee farmers, plant gene scientists and many other ag leaders across the supply chain, and she’s not slowing down any time soon.
Today, the Parker, Colorado-based leadership coach and consultant spends 80% of her time serving agriculture-based clients. “I love how meaningful my work has always felt and the creative ways I’ve been able to serve and lead,” Bohnenkamp said.
Sarah believes agriculture is for everyone, and the massive disconnect today’s culture proves around food is one of the biggest problems to solve.
“I want everyone to have a relationship with their food and to engage in ag. To feel like you are not a part of agriculture, and that there’s no room for you to help make a difference, is a problem I’m working to solve. I’ll keep working on ag issues as long as we have hungry babies to feed.”
To learn more about Bohnenkamp and her leadership coaching and consulting business, please visit sarahjbohnenkamp.com and follow her on Instagram @sarahjbohnenkamp.