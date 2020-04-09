Don Aslett mug

Don Aslett

An action-taken

Will it be blessed?

Depends if it passes

The “intent” test:

Was it duty’s response

To a command?

Or for some money

Firm in the hand?

For honor, for ethics

Maybe politics?

Repairing an offense

You need to fix?

For pride or an image

You need to display?

Maybe an apology

Once put away?

A quick reaction

To help save face?

Or a push to win

Some man-made race?

Ego-driven

Or was it fear?

A routine act

To protect a career?

Perhaps concealing

Some little law

To cover an act

Nobody saw?

What gave your action

That ultimate shove —

Respect or reverence,

Or perhaps it was love?

What emotion

Triggered the event?

Hopefully compassion

With pure intent.

Don Aslett of McCammon is the founder of The Museum of Clean, 711 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, and still enjoys giving tours to all visitors.

