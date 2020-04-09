An action-taken
Will it be blessed?
Depends if it passes
The “intent” test:
Was it duty’s response
To a command?
Or for some money
Firm in the hand?
For honor, for ethics
Maybe politics?
Repairing an offense
You need to fix?
For pride or an image
You need to display?
Maybe an apology
Once put away?
A quick reaction
To help save face?
Or a push to win
Some man-made race?
Ego-driven
Or was it fear?
A routine act
To protect a career?
Perhaps concealing
Some little law
To cover an act
Nobody saw?
What gave your action
That ultimate shove —
Respect or reverence,
Or perhaps it was love?
What emotion
Triggered the event?
Hopefully compassion
With pure intent.
