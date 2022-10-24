POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League will be holding its championship games at the Idaho State University Holt Arena on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday with games starting at 6 p.m. Come see some of the most exciting football in Southeast Idaho. Admission is $6 for adults; $5 for kids grades K-12 and for seniors 65 and up.
Sixth-grade games:
— American championship (B) 6 p.m.: Malad Dragons vs. Soda Springs Cardinals.
— National championship (A) 7:45 p.m.: Marsh Valley Eagles vs. Snake River Panthers.
Seventh-grade games:
— American championship (B) 6 p.m.: East Highland Raiders vs. North Pocatello Saints.
— National championship (A) 8 p.m.: West Highland Bengals vs. SE Blackfoot Jets.
Eighth-grade games:
— American championship (B) 6 p.m.: North Century Bears vs. NW Blackfoot Broncos.
— National championship (A) 8 p.m.: South Century Steelers vs. West Highland Buccaneers.
The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League had over 1,400 players participate from fifth through eighth grade. The League consists of players from Aberdeen, American Falls, Bear Lake, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Grace, Inkom, Malad, Marsh Valley, McCammon, Pocatello, Rockland, Snake River, Soda Springs and Westside.
The program has been in existence since 1968. The League is one of the largest youth programs in the Northwest. It has been an active chapter with the National Youth Sports Coaches Association and a member of the USA Football program. The League has approximately 350 coaches, 18 boards of directors and 12 field commissioners.
Everyone is a volunteer in the organization. It also has a very active partnership with Portneuf Medical Center, PMC Sports Medicine Institute and Bingham Memorial Hospital, which has provided outstanding on-field medical services for the League for several years. The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League is a non-profit organization, self-funded through player registration fees and donations. It is the continued support from the community that keeps the program operating and growing in such a successful manner.
If you have any questions regarding the Southeast Idaho Youth Football League, please go to its website at www.southeastidahoyouthfootball.com for more information about the League.
