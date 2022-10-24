POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League will be holding its championship games at the Idaho State University Holt Arena on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday with games starting at 6 p.m. Come see some of the most exciting football in Southeast Idaho. Admission is $6 for adults; $5 for kids grades K-12 and for seniors 65 and up.

Sixth-grade games:

