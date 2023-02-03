Feet are an important part of our body. By the time we turn 50, we likely will have walked 75,000 miles on them. We need them to last, so we better take care of them. Here are a few common foot ailments to look for.
Athlete’s foot is a fungus you can come in contact with in wet environments. Feet might be itchy, stinging, burning, blistering, with crumbly toenails and cracked, dry and raw skin. Over-the-counter antifungals tend to work well.
Blisters are raised pockets of fluid on your feet that might be caused by ill-fitting shoes, standing or walking for long periods of time or having sweaty feet. Blisters can be treated at home by putting a Band-Aid on it and letting it heal naturally. Don’t try to pop the blister yourself unless you have sterile equipment to do that. Many times, blisters pop on their own. When this happens, cover the area with a BandAaid and antibiotic ointment until it heals. If you have persistent blisters or blisters with flu-like symptoms, speak to your health care provider.
A bunion forms when the big toe bends towards the other toes causing a “bump” on the inside of the big toe joint where it joins the foot. Bunions can be caused by wearing tight, pointed or ill-fitting shoes or from the foot structure you inherited. Non-surgical treatment options for bunions are taking over the counter pain medications and wearing properly fitted shoes. Bunions tend to be permanent. However, they can be addressed via surgery if necessary.
Plantar fasciitis occurs when the plantar fascia becomes strained or inflamed. The plantar fascia is a wide, flat ligament that runs across the bottom of the foot from the ball to the front of the heel. Some things that can begin the inflammation are frequently being barefoot on hard surfaces, wearing footwear with poor arch support, frequent or lengthy standing on hard surfaces, long distance running (particularly on hard surfaces), weight gain or other foot conditions. Pain or stiffness in the bottom of your heel or lower part of the middle of the foot are common signs. The pain develops over time and can be dull or sharp and is usually worse in the morning. To help treat it, you can apply ice to the foot, take an anti-inflammatory and stretch the calf and foot daily. Plantar fasciitis is a nuisance to treat and can be sluggish to respond. Don’t be afraid to seek out your health care provider for help.
A heel spur is caused by a calcium deposit that grows between your heel and your arch. It can cause pain, inflammation and similar symptoms as plantar fasciitis. In fact, many times heel spurs are found during evaluation of someone with plantar fasciitis. You won’t be able to diagnose this yourself. You’ll need an X-ray. Cold compresses and anti-inflammatories can help.
Claw toe and hammer toe are related deformities wherein there is a prominent, upward bending of the toe joint making the end of the toe curve downward to varying degrees. Many people inherit such toes, and they are of no consequence, but sometimes they can show up in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes or cerebral palsy. When in doubt, see a health care provider. Most toes don’t cause problems, but sometimes the upward bend of the toe develops sores or calluses from rubbing on footwear. Different shoes and toe padding can help.
Gout (or gouty arthritis) is a condition found mostly in men aged 40 to 50 (or post-menopausal women) where uric acid crystals deposit in the joints. The joint of the great toe is the most common area affected. It becomes red, swollen and significantly painful. Anti-inflammatories can help, but you’ll likely need to seek medical care. Your provider can help you learn about treating the pain, decreasing the uric acid in your diet and possibly starting you on preventative medicine.
An ingrown toenail occurs when a toenail grows into the skin surrounding the toenail. They can occur if nails are poorly trimmed, the nails curve, toes are compressed or you injure your toe. Ingrown toenails can be painless or painful. Mild cases can be treated at home with warm soaks, pain relievers and topical antibiotics. If there is no resolution, visit your health care provider. They can remove the offending portions of the nail and prescribe antibiotics if necessary.
Discolored or brittle nails may be a sign of a toenail fungal infection. These can happen to anyone but are more common in those with diabetes. You’ll need to visit your health care provider to get these properly treated.
Plantar warts are flat warts that occur on the bottom of the foot. They may or may not be painful. If not treated, they may develop a callous over the top of them making them larger and more painful. Sometimes they go away on their own. You can treat them at home with salicylic acid containing products (like with regular warts). If you’re not having luck, visit your health care provider. Most treatments require several applications over several weeks.
Your feet are the only ones you’ve got! Take care of them!
