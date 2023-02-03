Candice Hutchins

Feet are an important part of our body. By the time we turn 50, we likely will have walked 75,000 miles on them. We need them to last, so we better take care of them. Here are a few common foot ailments to look for.

Athlete’s foot is a fungus you can come in contact with in wet environments. Feet might be itchy, stinging, burning, blistering, with crumbly toenails and cracked, dry and raw skin. Over-the-counter antifungals tend to work well.

Candice Hutchins is an RN at the Health West Pediatric Clinic. She has been a nurse for about two decades and loves working with kids. She enjoys reading, cross-stitching and being with her family.

