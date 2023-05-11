Ed Jordan

Ed Jordan

Have you ever been duped or fooled by someone? How did that make you feel? Have you ever recognized that someone was a habitual liar, but someone else hired them and you had to work with them? If you were stuck with them, and they became your supervisor, how was that experience? How long can people who value integrity maintain their own integrity while working for a foolish supervisor who continually tells lies and then orders you to go along with them?

This corrupting influence is not a new thing. The Book of Proverbs, written centuries before the time of Christ, is full of proverbs contrasting foolish people with wise people. Here are just a few of them from Proverbs 26 in the New Living Translation: Proverbs 26:18–19 (NLT): “Just as damaging as a madman shooting a deadly weapon, is someone who lies to a friend and then says, ‘I was only joking.’”

Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.