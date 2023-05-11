Have you ever been duped or fooled by someone? How did that make you feel? Have you ever recognized that someone was a habitual liar, but someone else hired them and you had to work with them? If you were stuck with them, and they became your supervisor, how was that experience? How long can people who value integrity maintain their own integrity while working for a foolish supervisor who continually tells lies and then orders you to go along with them?
This corrupting influence is not a new thing. The Book of Proverbs, written centuries before the time of Christ, is full of proverbs contrasting foolish people with wise people. Here are just a few of them from Proverbs 26 in the New Living Translation: Proverbs 26:18–19 (NLT): “Just as damaging as a madman shooting a deadly weapon, is someone who lies to a friend and then says, ‘I was only joking.’”
Wounding people with lies is no joking matter. In Proverbs 26:10 (NLT) we read: “An employer who hires a fool or a bystander, is like an archer who shoots at random.” Fools create mayhem and destruction and wound everyone who is around them. Therefore, it is crazy to give them a position of leadership, for fools wound everyone, all the time and on every level. Fools leave a trail of destruction around whatever they touch, because their values and actions are thoughtless and tactless, thus wounding and destructive of people and relationships.
If that were not bad enough, the person who hires such a destructive person for a leadership position, is proving himself or herself foolish by hiring them, and should they decide to fire the person, they will likely foolishly hire another fool just like the last one. This is what is stated in the next verse from Proverbs 26:11 (NLT): “As a dog returns to its vomit, so a fool repeats his foolishness.” It is the nature of a fool to repeat bad behavior over and over and over; if they were wise, they would learn from their first mistakes and not repeat mistakes. But fools do not learn new things, they just relive old destructive behavior patterns, eating the same poison they just vomited out, again and again.
Some fools are just foolish because they have never had the opportunity to learn different ways of living. However, there are other fools who love being deceitful and fooling people. These are the most destructive, because they purposely seek to deceive others and destroy them and annihilate or confiscate what others have. In the following proverb, a warning is given to those who are wise to be on the alert for such foolish people and not to let yourself be snookered. In Proverbs 26:24–25 (NLT) it is written: “People may cover their hatred with pleasant words, but they are deceiving you. They pretend to be kind, but do not believe them. Their hearts are full of many evils.” At the root of purposeful fools is found hatred and many forms of evil. Satan is the father of lies, so it is understandable that people who delight in fooling others with lies, and in wounding and plundering others, have close ties to the devil (John 8:44). So evil often comes pretending to be kind and caring, but inside is a ravenous lion seeking whom it can devour (see 1 Peter 5:8).
Life is too short to live it with perennial liars and wounding fools. There are always dysfunctional people in every workplace. That is a given, and there is no perfect workplace. But when the whole culture of an organization or system is deceitful and dysfunctional, stay as long as the Lord tells you to stay, but when it is a decision between maintaining a gratifying life of integrity or becoming dysfunctional and compromised in integrity and truth, choose truth and honesty and find a new workplace. By its very nature, working in a vat of battery acid takes a toll and eventually eats one alive. Choose life and integrity!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
