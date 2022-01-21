At the beginning of every New Year, many people set resolutions for behavior change, self-improvement, work goals and healthy lifestyles. As a food safety educator, after my personal goals are set, I consider how to improve my food safety practices, preparing to teach others. Perhaps you would like to join me in setting food safety resolutions to keep more food safe practices in mind all year round.
Wash your hands: I know, it is a common reminder, but the CDC 2020 report found 25 percent of people do not wash their hands at important times, such as after blowing their nose or using the bathroom. To make this practice become a habit, when you enter a food preparation area, head straight for the sink to wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds before preparing food, after touching raw protein or face/hair.
Rinse all your fruits and vegetables before eating them: No special product is necessary; just potable water (safe for drinking). Use a vegetable brush to scrub firm-skinned produce such as carrots, potatoes and squash.
Make sure food has reached a safe internal temperature: Use a food thermometer to make sure all poultry is 165 degrees, ground meat and egg dishes are 160 degrees, and fish, steaks, chops and roast are 145 degrees.
Keep your refrigerator at 40 degrees or below: The temperature danger zone for food is 40 to 140 degrees, so food kept out on the counter or table for more than four hours is at risk for foodborne pathogen growth. We can’t see the microscopic bacteria, but they are growing. For those people at risk for foodborne illness — such as infants, children, pregnant women, elderly and those with compromised immune systems — limit food at room temperature to two hours. Be the person at an event with food to put it away in a refrigerator. Source: fightbac.org
Teach your family, friends, colleagues and community how to handle their food safely.
For more information, contact your local Extension office or Health Department.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at jhbuck@uidaho.edu.