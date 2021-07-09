Following food safe practices around food are often second nature: Washing your hands before and after cooking, avoid touching your face or hair while preparing foods, and storing perishables in the refrigerator.
Rules help protect us from foodborne illness, which cause common symptoms such as stomach ache, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 48 million people experience a foodborne illness every year in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration and United States Department of Agriculture have guidelines in place to help make sure food sold in the United States is safe to eat. The agencies listed alert the public when there are food recalls or foodborne illness outbreaks.
We all make occasional mistakes when handling food, such as when shopping, storing, cooking and serving food in your kitchen. Review this list to prevent food handling errors.
Buying meat and dairy from the top of the stack at the grocery store. All fresh meat, fish, poultry or dairy you buy at the grocery store should feel refrigerator cold, which is 40 degrees or below. If you don’t have a refrigerator thermometer, use your hands to make sure all foods feel cold to the touch. The packages stacked five high will be more exposed to room temperatures on the top of the pile, so choose items from the bottom.
Raw meat touches other foods in your shopping cart. A 2018 study in the Journal of Food Protection sampled 402 swabs from meat packages and found bacteria from raw poultry products can transfer to the packaging through meat juice. To prevent this mistake, make sure the meat is wrapped well and not leaking. Pick up the meat package using the plastic bags near the meat section and pull the bag up over the package to keep it covered. Source: Tivity Health Inc.
If the list of food handling rules seems overwhelming, select one mistake to work on for one week. Ask others in your home to help make better choices regarding safe food handling. By making a SMART goal which is Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Timely behaviors and practices can be improved and changed for the better.
For more information on food safety practices, visit your local Extension or Health Department office, CDC.gov or Fightbac.org
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.