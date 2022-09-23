Schools handle food on a daily basis through receiving, storing, preparation, serving and disposal. Schools do a good job to bring food safe meals to youths. Of all foodborne outbreaks reported to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), less than 4 percent are associated with schools. If an outbreak occurs in a school, illnesses are most often associated with norovirus.
Norovirus is associated with 56 percent of foodborne illnesses in schools. This disease is a very contagious stomach illness which can make you sick with diarrhea, throwing up, and stomach pain. If a food handler is sick, they can more readily contaminate the food.
If your job involves handling food, follow these three key practices to help prevent the spread of norovirus. First, stay home when sick. Second, wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds using warm running water, then dry with a paper towel. Third, avoid touching food with your bare hands. One use gloves protect the user, food and others from foodborne pathogens we can see or smell.
If you or someone you know is associated with school food service, share The Stomach Bug Book from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) office of Food Safety. This free resource explains what school employees need to know about stomach illness and how to stop the spread of foodborne illnesses. For more information on food safety, contact your local Extension office or Health Department.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.