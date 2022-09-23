Schools handle food on a daily basis through receiving, storing, preparation, serving and disposal. Schools do a good job to bring food safe meals to youths. Of all foodborne outbreaks reported to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), less than 4 percent are associated with schools. If an outbreak occurs in a school, illnesses are most often associated with norovirus.

Norovirus is associated with 56 percent of foodborne illnesses in schools. This disease is a very contagious stomach illness which can make you sick with diarrhea, throwing up, and stomach pain. If a food handler is sick, they can more readily contaminate the food.