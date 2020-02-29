Immune system changes during pregnancy place the women themselves, their unborn children, and their newborns at increased risk of foodborne illness. Pregnant women are 10 times more likely to get Listeria infection.
Pregnant Hispanic women are 24 times more likely than other people to get Listeria infection. Pregnant women with a Listeria infection can pass the infection to their unborn babies.
Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and preterm labor. Listeria infection can cause serious illness and even death in newborns.
The Center for Disease Control estimates that Listeria is the third leading cause of death from food poisoning in the U.S. Listeria monocytogenes is a harmful bacterium found in many foods. Hot dogs, luncheon meats, bologna, or other deli meats unless they are reheated until steaming hot.
Refrigerated pâté, meat spreads from a meat counter, or smoked seafood found in the refrigerated section of the store. Foods that do not need refrigeration, like canned meat spreads, are okay to eat. Raw (unpasteurized) milk and foods that have unpasteurized milk in them. Salads made in the store such as ham salad, chicken salad, egg salad, tuna salad or seafood salad.
Soft cheeses such as Feta, queso blanco, queso fresco, Brie, Camembert, blue-veined cheeses, and Panela unless it is labeled as “MADE WITH PASTEURIZED MILK.” Listeriosis symptoms can include fever, fatigue, chills, headache, backache, general aches, upset stomach, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Gastrointestinal symptoms may appear within a few hours to two to three days, and disease may appear two to six weeks after ingestion. The duration is variable. Call your doctor, nurse or health clinic if you have any of these signs.
To reduce the risk of contracting Listeria, clean up spills in your refrigerator right away, especially juices from raw meat and poultry. Clean the inside walls and shelves of your refrigerator with hot water and liquid soap. Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water after touching hot dogs, raw meat, poultry or seafood.
Separate. Keep raw meat, fish and poultry away from ready-to-eat foods.
Cook: Cook food to a safe minimum internal temperature. Check with a food thermometer and heat lunch meats until steaming.
Chill. Listeria can grow in the refrigerator. The refrigerator should be set to 40 ºF or lower and the freezer to 0 ºF or lower. Use a refrigerator thermometer to check the inside temperature. Sources: CDC.gov, fightbac.org
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. Contact her at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.