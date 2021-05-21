During pregnancy, women and their unborn children are more likely to become very ill from food poisoning. Newborns and infants also are at risk because their immune systems are not fully developed. Infections from foodborne illness can be difficult to treat and can recur in these groups. Use the following rules to reduce risk of harm to mother and her unborn child.
Wash hands often: It seems so simple, but it really does work. Proper hand washing may eliminate nearly half of all potential cases of foodborne illness. It also significantly reduces the spread of the common cold and flu. Remember: wash your hands before, during and after meal preparation. Use warm, soapy water, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds. And use a disposal paper towel to dry your hands.
Keep raw meats and ready-to-eat foods separate: Prevent cross-contamination by keeping raw foods separate from ready-to-eat foods. Use two cutting boards: one strictly for raw meat, poultry and seafood; the other for ready-to-eat foods like breads and vegetables. Wash cutting boards thoroughly in hot, soapy water after each use or place in dishwasher. Discard old cutting boards that have cracks, crevices and knife scars.
Foods to avoid: In addition to keeping good food safety habits, there are certain foods that pregnant women should not eat:
— Rare, raw or undercooked meats and poultry (rare hamburgers, carpaccio and beef or steak tartare)
— Raw fish (including sushi, sashimi, ceviche and carpaccio)
— Undercooked and raw shellfish (clams, oysters, mussels and scallops)
— Fish containing high levels of mercury (swordfish, tilefish, king mackerel and shark)
— Refrigerated smoked seafood, unless it is in a cooked dish, such as a casserole.
— Unpasteurized dairy products ("raw" milk and cheeses)
— Some fresh soft cheeses (Brie, Camembert, blue-veined varieties and Mexican-style queso fresco) unless made with pasteurized milk
— Raw or undercooked eggs (soft-cooked, runny or poached)
— Food items that contain undercooked eggs (unpasteurized eggnog, Monte Cristo sandwiches, French toast, homemade Caesar salad dressing, Hollandaise sauce, some puddings and custards, chocolate mousse, tiramisu and raw cookie dough or cake batter)
— Raw sprouts (alfalfa, clover and radish)
— Deli salads
— Unpasteurized fruit and vegetable juices
— Refrigerated pate or meat spreads
Some ready-to-eat foods require reheating before use. These foods include hot dogs, luncheon and deli meats and fermented and dry sausages. Throw away packaged items once the "use-by" date has passed.
If you think you have contracted a foodborne illness, contact your health-care provider. When we practice daily safe food habits, the benefits will be especially valuable as we serve food to those women who are pregnant and to their growing baby.
Source Eatright.org
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.