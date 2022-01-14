A food recall is determined by the United States Food and Drug Administration. There are three classifications based on the risk to the general population.
Class 1 — high or medium risk: This is determined when a health hazard will probably occur when the product is consumed to cause serious and adverse health consequences or death. In January, there have been two Class 1 notifications which may have reached your news sources. On Jan. 8, Abbyland Foods Inc. recalled 14,976 pounds of beef stick product due to misbranding and undeclared milk allergen. Look for 2-pound clear plastic packages containing “Iowa smokehouse original smoked beef sticks” with sell-by dates of 11/15/2022 or 11/7/2022. For anyone who has food allergies, correct notification on the labels is essential to prevent a possibly deadly food allergy response. The second notification on Jan. 6 was for Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., which recalled 28,356 pounds of ground beef products due to possible E.Coli O157:H7 contamination. This bacterium could affect anyone who consumed the beef with symptoms including bloody diarrhea and/or kidney failure. As few as 10 bacterial cells may be enough to cause disease.
Class 2 — low risk: A possible health hazard that poses a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. An example is Kettle River Products recalling 1,464 pounds of chicken alfredo pizza due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen: wheat.
Class 3 — marginal risk: Using the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
Those who are most at risk for foodborne illness are infants, young children, elderly, persons with weakened immune systems, those on chemotherapy or transplant anti-rejection medications. Symptoms of foodborne illness are like the flu: fever, headache, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. Please consult your care provider for any concerns.
When you need information about meat, poultry and processed egg products, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-674-6854. To report a problem with food online, use fsis.usda.gov to find the correct link. For general food safety information contact your local Health Department or Extension office.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.