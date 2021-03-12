One in seven Idahoans are projected to experience food insecurity due to the pandemic, and one in five Idaho children could be living in hunger, according to the Idaho Foodbank. What that means is, hundreds of thousands of your neighbors don’t know where their next meal is coming from. That obviously affects their physical health, but it takes a bigger toll on their mental health than you might realize, especially for kids.
Food insecurity is a source of stress, anxiety, and shame and it is possible that those experiences contribute to or exacerbate mental disorders. It includes feeling isolated, embarrassed, or ashamed of being food insecure or using federal food programs. People can feel sad, depressed, or angry and frustrated about not having enough resources for food.
Food insecurity is considered an Adverse Childhood Experience, also known as ACEs. Research has shown that ACEs can cause extreme levels of stress. This stress can cause chronic health consequences. Being food insecure changes the way people think about food and acquire food, changes how they eat and metabolize food, and leads to worse physical and mental health outcomes over time.
Children affected by food insecurity can have profound physical, mental, and developmental outcomes that include but are not limited to:
Lower academic and social function including:
— Internal and externalizing disorders
— Difficulty getting along with peers
— Increased school absenteeism and suspensions
Increased mental health problems:
— Depression
— Anxiety
— Agitation
— Thoughts of suicide
— Decreased maternal attachment
— Decreased concentration
— Increased fatigue and low energy
Increased physical health problems:
— Asthma
— Decreased motor development
There are small ways to help that can make a big difference today. Check on your neighbors and give to your local food banks. Don’t hesitate to reach out and say hello or start a conversation if you know they’re in a tough situation. That feeling of isolation is something that compounds mood and anxiety disorders for people with food insecurity issues. If you have some extra money, donating to your local food bank is a great way to help people in your community. Also, food banks have partnerships that allow them to turn a few dollars into a week’s worth of meals. Food insecurity is a widespread problem, but we can fight it together to help the mental health of thousands of Idahoans.
If you know somebody struggling with food insecurity, you can point them to the Idaho Foodbank’s food assistance locator here: idahofoodbank.org/getfood.
Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357.
For more tips on fighting isolation, head to optumidaho.com and click on the Hello Idaho! link.
Dr. Julie Wood is the behavioral medical director Optum Idaho.