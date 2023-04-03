Researchers from Boise State University will come to Southeast Idaho to ask community members about internet access. They will visit 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. Then they will visit 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Larsen-Sant Public Library, 109 S. 1st E. in Preston.

BSU researchers are working with the Idaho Commission for Libraries regarding the state’s Digital Access for All Idahoans plan and are traveling the state to speak with various communities regarding their internet access.

