Your travel plans are set. Your passport is ready. But, do you know what might be lurking in the food on your plate as you travel?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 3,000 people die each year of food-borne illness. The World Health Organization estimates that 2 million people die each year from contaminated food or drinking water. That’s about one in 10 people! Risks range from:
· Mild: travelers' diarrhea.
· Serious: hepatitis A or typhoid, which can have long-term health effects.
· Fatal: illness caused by harmful bacteria, parasites, viruses and chemical substances.
Tip #1 Plan Ahead
· Research your destination. Anticipate issues, food safety or otherwise, that could arise during your trip.
· Find out about the water supply.Check if your destination has a drinkable water supply and medical care that is available in case you do become ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Travelers' Health and U.S. Department of State Travel Information are two excellent resources.
· Check the altitude. Some people can become sick above 8,000 feet, especially children.
Tip #2: Visit a Health-care Provider Before You Go
· Find out about vaccines. Depending on where you're traveling, you may need new or updated vaccines.
· Stock up on prescriptions. Get enough of your prescription drugs to last you for the trip. If need be, request a vacation exception to get enough for the whole time you are gone. Also fill prescriptions for any recommended special medications.
· Don't forget over-the-counter medications. Instead of relying on international medications (or access to them), bring over-the-counter medications in case you experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, heartburn or gas. Talk to your doctor about recommendations.
Tip #3: Pack Smartly
· Carry hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. These can be used for washing your hands and cleaning surfaces.
· Stash nonperishable food items in your carry-on (that aren't liquids).Although many airports offer healthy options, you never know when the next time you will be able to eat once you reach your destination. If you aren't sure if safe options are available, pack extra nonperishables in your luggage. · Bring a travel health kit.And, carry your health insurance card in your wallet. Place prescription drugs in your carry-on. Check the TSA website to determine what's allowed on airplanes.
· Don't be fooled by appearance of cleanliness in well-traveled areas of the world. Whenever in doubt, don't eat or drink it.
Tip #4: Eat safely
· Bring non perishable foods. Check with your airline if pre purchased food is allowed to bring on board. Granola bars, nuts, dried fruit. Bring a reusable water bottle.
By following these simple tips, our travels can be food safe.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.