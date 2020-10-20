POCATELLO — Portneuf Air Rescue is finding unique ways to support local athletes in a unique year. On two recent occasions, the Portneuf Air Rescue delivered game balls to Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 athletic events.
Under the Friday Night Lights lineup between Century and Preston, fans and athletes were treated to a helicopter landing and flyby prior to the game kickoff. Portneuf Air Rescue delivered the game ball, presented by Chief Operating Officer Nate Carter and Superintendent Doug Howell. Century High School Principal Sheryl Brockett received the game ball and, in return, presented Mr. Carter with a commemorative football signed by the Century football team.
The Air Rescue team also delivered the game ball to the 5A District 5-6 championship girls soccer game between Highland High School and Madison High School. In a special kick-off with a more dramatic flair than usual, the Portneuf Air Rescue helicopter landed mid-field to deliver the game ball to Highland varsity head coach Korbie Vaughan, varsity assistant/junior varsity head coach Taryn Sorrell and Athletic Director Travis Bell. Highland clinched the 5A District 5-6 championship title with a clean sheet against Madison, winning 3-0. Highland will head to the state championship tournament in Coeur d'Alene Thursday to Saturday with a first-round match against Kuna.
Classic Air Medical (operator of Portneuf Air Rescue) assimilates into every community that a base of operation exists. Part of this process focuses on what brings communities together and to be involved in those events (game ball deliveries, health fairs, search and rescues, and trainings with local emergency medical services and hospitals).
“We hope by participating in these events and trainings that our relationship with the community continues to strengthen and that we become a trusted air medical asset to serve and care for that community,” said Scott Strupp, flight nurse and public relations representative for Portneuf Air Rescue/Classic Air Medical.
This is just one more way Portneuf Medical Center has recently stepped up to demonstrate its commitment to supporting local education.
“We are grateful for the partnership we have had with Portneuf Medical Center over the years,” said Courtney Fisher, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 communications and community relations. “Not only does the hospital continue to provide training and support to our student-athletes through its sports medicine program, (but) they are also perennially invested in supporting the health and academic success of our learners.”