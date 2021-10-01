Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
What could be more of a comfort food than buttery, soft homemade biscuits? My butter swim biscuits are just that, swimming in a pool of sweet and salty butter. These biscuits are easy to make, and when you pull them out of the oven, they are fluffy with a deliciously crunchy top. They are rich and full of hearty, homey flavor. They are the perfect biscuit for fried chicken or a Sunday roast. And with Thanksgiving coming up, what could be more special? These butter swim biscuits will have you ready to jump in!
Belle’s Butter Swim Biscuits
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar
2 teaspoons salt
2 cups buttermilk
½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted
In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Add the buttermilk and mix, forming a dough. In an 8x8 inch baking pan, pour in the melted butter. Place the dough on top and spread until it touches the edges of the pan. With a knife or spatula, slice the dough into nine equal pieces. Bake at 450 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
