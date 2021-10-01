What could be more of a comfort food than buttery, soft homemade biscuits? My butter swim biscuits are just that, swimming in a pool of sweet and salty butter. These biscuits are easy to make, and when you pull them out of the oven, they are fluffy with a deliciously crunchy top. They are rich and full of hearty, homey flavor. They are the perfect biscuit for fried chicken or a Sunday roast. And with Thanksgiving coming up, what could be more special? These butter swim biscuits will have you ready to jump in!

Belle’s Butter Swim Biscuits

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons salt

2 cups buttermilk

½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted

In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Add the buttermilk and mix, forming a dough. In an 8x8 inch baking pan, pour in the melted butter. Place the dough on top and spread until it touches the edges of the pan. With a knife or spatula, slice the dough into nine equal pieces. Bake at 450 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.

