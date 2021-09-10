Over the summer I worked outside a lot. Every morning on the way to work I would stop at the same convenience store and buy the same thing. A blue Gatorade. At first I would consider coffee, or an energy drink, or a different flavor of Gatorade. But eventually I fell into a routine, and without thinking I found my way to the blue Gatorades. Then I would checkout, and it just happened to be the same lady behind the counter almost all of the time. At first there was the expected exchange. “Did you find everything OK?” “Do you have a loyalty card?” “Gonna be another hot one today, you know Gatorade is 2 for $4.” But after a few weeks that died away. We eventually would nod understandingly and wordlessly navigate our transaction. It wasn’t cold; it was familiar. Then the summer came to an end. My day schedule shifted from outside work back to being in school, and so did my morning beverage routine. I’m a drive-thru coffee guy. But last Saturday I popped in my convenience store in the morning for some gas. “Blue Gatorade!” came the shout from the counter. “Where’ve you been dude?” Without trying, we had formed a relational routine, or a script. So I bought a blue Gatorade for old times’ sake.
Patterns, routines and scripts are a part of the human experience. They’re a part of life, relationships and schedules. Sometimes they’re good. Sometimes they’re harmless. And sometimes they’re harmful.
Good scripts include encouragement, affirmation and support. Goodnight prayers with a child. Kissing your spouse on the forehead before leaving home in the mornings. Questions after school, “Tell me something good that happened today.”
We all, unfortunately, experience harmful scripts from time to time. Your spouse is late again when you had dinner ready on time. They walk in the house already defensive and you’re already feeling unappreciated. The evening unfolds with familiar comments and familiar pains.
Your daughter has been in her room on her phone since she got home from school. When you invite her to the dinner table and tell her to put the phone away for a little while she responds negatively. You make the same argument against so much phone time. She argues again that you just don’t understand.
Things are going fine at work until your supervisor adds three more tasks to your already full agenda. The team member who is supposed to be your partner has called out … again. You ask your boss for some support or more time. They respond that this is the job and you have to figure out how to get it done.
You have a difficult relationship with a student in third period. They come in late and you have to decide if you’re going to address it or let it slide. You notice they’re on their phone when the classroom rule is no phones. “Put your phone away or I’m going to have to take it.” You know the response that’s coming. “My mom says if you take my phone again she’s gonna come to the school and make a complaint.” And somewhere in there teaching the subject matter gets a little lost.
There is power in recognizing the relational routines and scripts that we have adopted in our lives. Recognizing positive scripts can help you be even more intentional and increase the positive outcomes.
What I want to focus on here is the power to change negative scripts and routines in your life. While scripts feel inevitable or unavoidable, they aren’t. Arguments, tension and anxiety that come from negative scripts and relational routines can be diminished or dropped all together by intentionally changing the script. The key is not attempting to come up with fresh ideas in the moment. When your brain is in crisis, or in that moment of conflict, it’s almost impossible to shift out of the negative pattern
and imagine something more productive. Changing the scripts must be something you plan outside of the conflict, when your brain is free of the anxiety and can see possibility. Here are some ideas for changing the script based on the examples I shared above.
Note that sometimes one party changing the script can bring about a positive change. Other times it requires both sides being aware of the need for change.
In the example of a spouse coming home late for dinner, changing the script might include calling home as soon as you know that you may be late. In doing so you’re affirming the hard work to have dinner ready on time while making your spouse feel significant enough that you wanted them to know what to expect as much as possible. It could also mean a text message to a working spouse earlier in the day, “Should I have dinner ready at 6 or should we plan for more like 7 depending on how your day is going?” Changing the script requires preemptive intentional communication.
Changing the script with a teenager can obviously be tricky. There are very few one size fits all solutions. Associations are a big deal with adolescents. My suggestion is that you create a positive experience to associate resolving a challenging relational routine. Take them to Starbucks for a favorite drink. While you’re there, bring up the fact that the cellphone tension may be a part of a negative routine that’s unfolded. Ask them to help you brainstorm ideas about breaking up that routine so everyone can feel more valued and dinner can be more pleasant.
Negative scripts at work almost always get resolved with more communication at appropriate times. Before your supervisor overloads you, choose a time when they aren’t overloaded and reaffirm your commitment to doing a great job. Ask them for guidance on how to handle times when your coworker is out and you get dumped with a load of work. This will create awareness of your challenges on the part of your supervisor and reinforce your perception in their eyes as a proactive problem solver rather than a whiner.
Negative scripts and relational routines occur in classrooms almost more than anywhere else. Students associate anxiety over challenging subjects or difficult relationships with classrooms and teachers. Teachers associate stress from classroom management with students who frequently challenge classroom norms. Often anxiety of these routines builds all day for classes that happen late in the school day. Students should feel empowered to clearly communicate when they feel frustrated or overwhelmed and need assistance. This minimizes embarrassment and gives them a tool for self-regulation. Teachers can break or flip the script by thinking through the communication patterns that often lead to conflict and catching the student off guard with a positive alternative.
What are the negative relational routines or scripts that give you anxiety in your life? How can you apply a positive approach based on your strengths that will flip the script and bring about needed change?
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.