Welcome back and thanks for tuning back in for the second installment!
3. CONSIDER EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT
All teams and individual athletes will have their own stressors that should always be considered when it comes to health, exercise, and performance to reduce the risk of injury. Indeed, the desire to get back to full training after travel, illness or a period of rest is high, but an element of common sense is required if you simply consider the likely state of the body and mind. An example for an individual could be having to take three or four weeks off from training or performance due to a virus, injury, or chronically poor sleep. In such scenarios, it’s vital that we carefully consider how to progress back into training and what sort of volume and intensity should be prescribed. There’s a lot of chatter about “load,” and while training and competition are big parts of the picture, we also need to consider environmental pressures such as travel, temperature, altitude, home stress, and sleep, and then act accordingly.
3. Why So Serious?
What I do as a coach and how my athletes perform is important. But it’s not the only thing! It’s a privilege for me to work with them and they’re fortunate to play the game they love, so why not have a little fun with it? After all, we are doing what we do because we enjoy it! If someone walked into one of our sessions I think they’d be surprised by the lighthearted, atmosphere. Yes, the guys/gals are working hard and putting in their best efforts. But they’re also cracking jokes and ribbing each other. I believe this allows the players to sharpen their focus when it comes time to put in the required hard work. All their energy is directed toward the movement, task, or block of training, not wasted on trying to be serious when the body is resting for the next effort.
Recovery from sessions is important for many reasons but essentially what we are trying to achieve is a state where our physiology is absorbing, adapting, and hopefully improving. We’re starting to hear of anecdotal evidence around the benefits of social recovery. What we do day in and day out can’t become a soulless grind or both performance and recovery will suffer. We know recovery is vital to ensure training load is absorbed and adapted to, so we’re ready for another day, week, or month.
If we don’t do this well, the likelihood of injury is elevated!
5. DON’T GO ALL OUT, ALL THE TIME
When you have athletes who are self-motivated, genetically gifted and always striving to improve, you’ve got something special. But you’ve also got something potentially dangerous. The work capacity of some athletes is so big that we might need to pull them back. Just because a player is capable of going all out every day doesn’t mean they should. No matter how good you are, you need a chance to recoup. This is why some days following a game or an intense day’s training I tell my athletes that the goal for them is simply to finish the session or day feeling good, not smashed. This advice might seem a little lackluster, but they have sufficient self-awareness to respond to this by backing off on the weight and speed and resting longer between sets and exercises. In doing so, they’re not going to put themselves in harm’s way with too much cumulative load throughout the week.
Another important concept for athletes to buy into is self-care. Yes, we do movement prep, warm-ups, and plenty of mobility work as part of our sessions. But what they do when I’m not watching is just as vital, if not more so. That’s why I encourage them to get massages and trigger point sessions and commit to getting adequate, high-quality sleep. If you can combine such disciplines while varying the intensity of your sessions so everyone’s fresh your injury list may very well become smaller and smaller.
Raised in Pocatello, Darren Hansen feels right at home coaching at HansenAthletics and heading up marketing at Streamline Sports Physical Therapy. With a background in collegiate and professional strength and conditioning, Darren is accustomed to high performance, diverse populations and accountability. Forever a student, Darren is always looking to strengthen, question and improve his understanding of human movement and performance. In addition, he currently works with clients and coaches across the world through the HansenAthletics online coaching platform. Darren can be reached at 208-569-1533, Darren@Streamlinesportspt.com, or via social media @HansenAthletics and @StreamlineSportsP.