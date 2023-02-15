POCATELLO — It’s time again to see how your latest trophy animal measures up. Idaho Fish and Game is hosting its annual Big Game Measuring Day on March 8 at the Southeast Region Office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Measuring for Boone & Crockett (rifle/pistol), Pope & Young (archery) and Longhunter Society (muzzleloader) will be conducted by certified measurers for entry into the big game record books. The service is free.
Interested members of the public may bring their antlers, horns and/or skulls to the regional office in Pocatello on March 7 by 5 p.m. but no later than 9 a.m. on March 8.
Items brought for measuring must be free of flesh and skin and must have been air-dried for 60 days. Please note that air drying is not the same as freezer storage.
Information required at the time of drop-off includes:
— Hunter name.
— Date of harvest.
— Location of harvest, including big game unit, county and state.
— Owner name, address and telephone number.
— Guide’s name and address, if applicable.
All items must be picked up sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on March 9 unless special arrangements are made to pick up items at a different time.
Not sure your item is record worthy? Bring it on by anyway. For more information, please contact the Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.