Two yearling moose were recently relocated back to southern Idaho moose habitat after wandering into Twin Falls and Heyburn neighborhoods.
Over the last weekend of May, local Fish and Game officials were kept busy when two yearling moose, one in Twin Falls and the other in Heyburn, were found roaming in city neighborhoods. Local residents began reporting moose to area law enforcement, who worked alongside Fish and Game to locate and secure the areas to ensure public safety. Moose, even yearlings, are very large animals, and when stressed can be quite unpredictable.
Initial reports of a young bull moose in the Twin Falls area began to come in on May 28. Fish and Game began to monitor the moose as it moved north through agricultural lands. On the evening of May 30, the moose quickly moved into a residential neighborhood on the east side of Twin Falls where Fish and Game made the determination to dart the young bull and move it back to the South Hills, where it probably began its cross-country journey.
Staff from the Magic Valley Region monitor a yearling bull moose shortly after being darted.
The second moose, a yearling cow, was first detected along I-84 east of Burley. Local law enforcement was very effective at keeping the moose from crossing over the interstate. The moose then moved back towards town where it was found in Heyburn. Fish and Game staff were able to dart the moose and move it to good moose habitat north of Carey.
If residents find themselves in close proximity to wildlife, such as a moose, they are encouraged to:
— Notify local law enforcement and your local Fish and Game office.
— Not approach the animal, which reduces the stress on them.
— Observe from a safe distance.
— Keep pets, especially dogs, away from the animal.
For further information, contact the Magic Valley regional office at 208-324-4359.