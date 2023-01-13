POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho is hosting its first-ever Poke Fest Jan. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the zoo, located at 2900 S. 2nd Ave in Pocatello
Poke Fest comes from a Bavarian and Midwest tradition of poking your beer with a hot iron to warm and caramelize the beverage. Similar festivals are celebrated in the winter and provide a great outdoor event during the colder months. Zoo Idaho’s Poke Fest will feature beer from Off the Rails brewing and food for purchase from Palate Bistro, plus outdoor fire pits, music and more. This is a family-friendly event and a great way to check out zoo animals’ winter habits. So, enjoy walking around the zoo during the winter and learning about the zoo’s native wildlife ambassadors.
Tickets are $25 per person; the ticket fee includes zoo entry, collectible beer stein and one beer. Designated driver tickets or under-21 entry are $5. Additional beers can be purchased at the event or pre-purchased online at Eventbrite; the price is $6 per beer or $20 for four beer tickets. Visit zooidaho.org/events/poke-fest to purchase your Poke Fest tickets.
All proceeds from this event will go to the zoo improvement funds and zoo education programs. Enjoy a fun event while helping to improve our local rescue zoo.
For questions about the event or to become a sponsor, please reach out to Rachael Daniels, education curator at radaniels@pocatello.us or at 208-234-6264.
Zoo Idaho is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248, or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.
