JB Plato figured there were better options for a fundraiser than having a bunch of sweaty teenage boys cleaning cars with the same enthusiasm they bring to their chores.
So the Pocatello wrestling coach and his wife devised a more creative fundraiser to benefit his Poky squad.
Thus the first Pocatello Youth Fitness Combine was born, allowing kids to test their skills through variety of timed and tracked events.
“We’re doing an army crawl and a bear crawl station and it’s kind of a race between the different groups,” Plato said. “Then we’re going to be doing a battle rope and a jump rope challenge. We’re going to be doing push-ups, sit-ups, a 40-yard dash, high knees, a vertical jump and a frog jump.”
Those looking to sign up should fill out this form.
The event, held at the Chubbuck Elementary Fields, is for kids in Pre-K through 8th grade and costs $15, which includes an interactive t-shirt where kids will have check boxes marked off for each event they complete. There will be food trucks, an ice cream truck and a bounce house.
The profits of Saturday's event will go back into funding the Pocatello wrestling team.
“My goal with most fundraisers is to offer something to the community. Kind of give back to the community and, at the same time, help out our wrestlers and our team," Plato said. "It's important to get kids involved in the community."
Pocatello Youth Fitness Combine
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
At Chubbuck Elementary Fields
Pre-K/Kindergarten (8 -9 AM)
1st/2nd (9 - 10:30 AM)
3rd/ 4th (10:30 - Noon)
5th / 6th (Noon - 1:30 PM)
7th / 8th (1:30 - 3 PM)