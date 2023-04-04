Utility relocation at West Quinn and Hawthorne roads

Work is underway to install a traffic signal and make other improvements at the intersection of West Quinn and Hawthorne roads along the border of Pocatello and Chubbuck.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Phase one of the Hawthorne Road and West Quinn Road intersection project to install a traffic signal is complete. The intersection is now open to the public.

The initial work included irrigation and utility work, plus the installation of the stormwater system. Construction on the project will resume during early summer 2023. The project is expected to be finished in August 2023. Sunroc Construction, dba DePatco, is completing the work through a contract with the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council and the city of Pocatello.

