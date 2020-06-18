POCATELLO — Adding another top leadership position to her curriculum vitae, Idaho State University alumna Lisa Moravec is now the president of the American Dental Hygienists’ Association.
Moravec was elected and installed as the association’s president in June, a first for any graduate of the dental hygiene master’s program at ISU. In recent years, Moravec completed a term as vice president for ADHA, two terms serving as a trustee, and has served in many leadership positions at the state and component levels as well. Moravec lives in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and is an assistant professor and site coordinator for the University of Nebraska Medical Center West Division Dental Hygiene program.
“It is truly an honor to have been elected by the 2020 ADHA House of Delegates to serve this year as ADHA president. I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from my dental hygiene colleague,” Moravec said. “The leadership courses we take through ISU inspire us all to strive to be the best versions of ourselves. I am committed to learning and growing each day. I look forward to a great year of leadership and service to the dental hygiene profession.”
JoAnn Gurenlian, a professor and graduate program director for ISU’s Department of Dental Hygiene, said: “As a past president of the ADHA, I can attest to the fact that this will be an experience like no other. Lisa will be our voice for the profession. She will work tirelessly, literally night and day, to represent our program and our needs. The challenges and the adventures will be remarkable, and I am proud of Lisa’s commitment to the dental hygiene profession.”
The Master of Science degree in Dental Hygiene at ISU is designed to accommodate non-traditional graduate students around the world. Through the convenience of web-based instruction, the program allows students to earn a graduate degree while maintaining their current residence, career and lifestyle. Graduates of the program are prepared for progressive leadership roles in dental hygiene, including education, research, and rural and community health.
More information about the program can be found at isu.edu/dentalhygiene/master-of-science/.