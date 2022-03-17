POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who positively influence educational success. The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Ms. Alison Winder is March’s P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Winder teaches first grade at Chubbuck Elementary School. She was nominated by Ms. Paige Warfield.
In her nomination letter, Ms. Warfield wrote: “Alison is a role model for learners, teachers and staff at Chubbuck. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her without a smile, despite the fact she has had some long days with limit-testing learners. Her sense of humor definitely makes the hard days easier!
"Her positive attitude and warm personality are reflected in the atmosphere in her classroom. There have been multiple occasions this year that I’ve walked in on her class doing some activity which had the kids so excited they could hardly speak. Grins from ear to ear! She’s truly gifted at helping learners love learning.
"Alison puts so much extra time and effort into preparing these fun and engaging experiences for her learners. If you come by Chubbuck on a Saturday morning, you will see her quietly working away in her classroom, preparing for the week. She’s not only an asset to students who get to learn from her but also to the staff who are privileged to work with her. Chubbuck is lucky to have such a light on our staff!”
Ms. Winder was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on March 15 and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.